143 Oppn MPs suspended, telecommunication, criminal laws Bill passed in LS

With the Opposition absent, and two more of its members suspended, taking the total number of MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha to 97, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed four crucial bills with a voice vote. The total number of Opposition MPs suspended from both the Houses since December 14 is now 143.

The Lok Sabha passed three Bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws in the afternoon and later the Telecommunications Bill. Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct. The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13. The Rajya Sabha passed a Bill that will raise the cap on the age limit for the president and members of GST Appellate Tribunals, which the Lok Sabha had passed on Tuesday. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the act of mimicking him and its videography has caused an "insult" to the honour of the post of the vice president, the farmers, and his own community. Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee had mimicked Dhankhar on Tuesday on the stairs of Parliament when Opposition MPs protested their suspensions.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs remained standing for about ten minutes to express solidarity with Dhankhar. The BJP criticised the opposition over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making a video of the performance by Banerjee. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed their solidarity with Dhankhar.

In a telephonic call, the PM told Dhankhar that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years. The Congress said the "entire Modi ecosystem" is now being galvanised on the "so-called mimicry non-issue" while it remains silent on how a BJP MP "facilitated entry of two intruders" into the Lok Sabha and on the suspension of 143 MPs. "Remember who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said and shared a video clip of Modi's speech in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi had hugged him in 2018.

In the LS, during the discussion on the three colonial-era criminal laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, the Union Home Minister listed provisions that will help speed up the delivery of justice. He said that now an FIR will have to be filed within three days of receiving the complaint and the preliminary enquiry will have to be finished within 14 days. Shah listed other provisions that

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal flagged the absence of a majority of opposition members in the Lok Sabha on the day the House was discussing three key proposed criminal laws, saying key bills should not be passed in such a manner. She also referred to the youth of Punjab getting emotional and taking steps during the militancy period in the state, and said the two men who jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 raised the issue of their unemployment, Manipur, and farmers.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) also referred to the Parliament security breach, saying people are being misled on the incident. He said the incident is being discussed on social media and references are being made to Bhagat Singh but when the freedom fighter entered Parliament (then Central Legislative Assembly), India was under British rule. Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the new criminal bills are a threat to the civil liberty and rights of the people as they give sweeping powers to the police to take action against anyone.

In the evening, the Lok Sabha passed the Telecom Bill, which seeks to pave the way for the Centre to allocate satellite spectrum. It seeks to make the procurement of SIM cards or other telecommunication identifiers through “fraud, cheating or personation” punishable with a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. Contentiously, the bill, once the Rajya Sabha passes it and it gets notified, will allow the government to take over, manage, or suspend any or all telecommunication services or networks in the interest of national security.