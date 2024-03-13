Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

150,000 pilgrims visiting Ram Mandir daily; Trust cautions against scams

Warning about possible scam attempts, the Trust explained that there is no special arrangement for darshan through any special pass or certain fee

ram mandir

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya (PTI Photo)

Abhijeet Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 150,000 pilgrims are visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya every day, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The temple was inaugurated on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opened to the public on the following day.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust asked the visitors to adhere to a few protocols for a convenient spiritual experience. It advised the devotees to leave personal belongings such as mobile phones, footwear, purses etc. outside the temple premises. It also asked them to avoid bringing flowers, garlands, prasad etc. to the temple. 

 
The temple trust also informed the pilgrims about the entry timings for Mangala aarti which will start at 4 am, while the Shringar aarti that will begin at 10 pm. The entry for both the occasions is possible only with an entry pass, it said.

Warning about possible scam attempts, the Trust explained that there is no special arrangement for darshan through any special pass or certain fee. “There is no arrangement for special darshan by paying a certain fee or through any special pass at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this,” it said.

Since the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol, around 7.5 million devotees have visited the temple till March 12. Around 200,000 devotees are visiting the Ram Temple during weekends, an official had said. 

Recently it was announced that the temple’s daily aarti will be telecasted live daily from Ayodhya at 6.30 am.

On the construction front, the Ram Temple complex is expected to be completed by December this year as per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

A member of the trust  had earlier said that over 3,500 additional workers will be deployed soon to speed up the construction of the remaining two floors of the three-storey temple building.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha'

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj selected for Ayodhya temple; details here

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 3 semiconductor facilities today

India-US bond very strong; Biden admin strengthened it, says Ro Khanna

PM Modi's decision right, says Smriti Irani defending CAA amid criticism

Modi is going to be PM again, is highly popular: US Congressman McCormick

India very important to us: New Zealand's Dy PM Peters on bilateral visit

Topics : BS Web Reports Ram temple Ayodhya Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVETCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon