2023 defence wrap: US supports India's defence modernisation plans

To maintain deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and assist India in bolstering its defence modernisation plans, the United States is deploying cutting-edge military capabilities to its allies.

Calling 2023 a 'decisive year', the US Department of Defence, in an official release has stated that it is supporting allies and partners as they invest in their capabilities.

"Bolstering India's defence modernization plans, including by advancing the priorities outlined in the Roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation," the release read.

Under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation, both nations will co-produce fighter jet engines and Stryker armoured vehicles, as well as launch the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) to promote partnerships between US and Indian researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

"The United States is joining together with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in ways that strengthen peace and security across the region, including by operating together like never before," the US Defence Department release said.

It said that India is modernizing the scope of its military engagements.

"India, modernizing the scope our military engagements including by incorporating advanced fighter aircraft and strategic bombers in our exercises, which strengthens interoperability and highlights shared efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific," the release read.

The Defence Department's year-ender fact sheet also highlighted the defence Exercise MALABAR of the US with India, Japan, and Australia.

It was hosted in Australia for the first time this year and facilitated high-end training in anti-submarine exercises, communications, and air defence.

"The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including through capacity-building programs and training courses to support the incorporation of Women, Peace, and Security principles into regional security planning and operations, as well as an emerging leaders fellowship program for young civilian and defence leaders in the Indo-Pacific," the release said, pointing to several training courses that take place to ensure the security of the Indo-Pacific region.

"Investing over USD 1.2 billion in security cooperation initiatives across the Indo-Pacific region, including one of the largest US investments in history to bolster Indo-Pacific partners' capability and capacity, maritime domain awareness, and resilience against coercion," the release added.

Throughout 2023, the US collaborated with allies and partners to accomplish ground-breaking results for peace, stability, and deterrence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As Secretary Austin has said, "In this decisive decade, 2023 will be remembered as a decisive year for implementing U.S. defence strategy in Asia."

In the recently concluded India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, both New Delhi and Washington reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the multifaceted defence partnership between the two nations.

The pledge included a comprehensive approach, encompassing extensive dialogues, increasingly complex military exercises, and the acceleration of joint projects initiated under the June 2023 Roadmap for India-US Defence Industrial Cooperation.

The Ministers commended the breadth of partnerships under the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) since the initiative was launched in June 2023.

The ministers specifically welcomed the Investors Strategy Session convened in New Delhi on November 8, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for private investors to mobilize capital to fund innovation in cutting-edge technology to address critical security needs.

The India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a diplomatic summit held every year since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India while the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence represent the United States.

During the Ministerial dialogue, the ministers further welcomed the launch of the INDUS-X Gurukul Education series to enable startups to leverage opportunities in the defence ecosystems of India and the United States.

They also took note of the recent launch of the INDUS-X joint challenges initiative, which will unleash the talent and innovative drive of commercial sectors in both countries to strengthen the respective defence industry ecosystems, a joint statement of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue said.