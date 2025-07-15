Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched in India: Price, specs, features & more

2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched in India: Price, specs, features & more

Yamaha India has launched the FZ-X Hybrid at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), packing in a blend of hybrid tech, upgraded hardware, and rider-centric features to elevate everyday commuting

Yunus Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yamaha has rolled out the new FZ-X Hybrid in India, priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), adding a bold new chapter to its hybrid lineup. Drawing inspiration from the recently launched FZ-S Hybrid, the updated FZ-X comes packed with enhanced features that promise improved fuel efficiency, better performance, and greater riding convenience. 
 
Wrapped in a striking Matte Titan green finish with golden wheels, bookings are now open both online and at dealerships, with deliveries expected shortly. 

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Engine and Powertrain

 
The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid shares its engine with the existing FZ lineup. It is powered by a 149cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This setup delivers a maximum power output of 12.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm, ensuring a balanced mix of performance and efficiency for urban commuting.
 
 

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: What’s New in Features

 
The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid gets a tech boost with the addition of the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS), making everyday rides smoother and more efficient. The SMG ensures silent, seamless starts and adds a burst of battery-assisted acceleration when needed, while the SSS automatically shuts off the engine during idle stops—like at traffic signals—and restarts it instantly with a light clutch pull. Together, these features not only enhance ride comfort but also boost fuel efficiency, making the FZ-X Hybrid smarter and more city-friendly than ever. 

The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid also comes with a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that seamlessly pairs with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. Adding to the tech-savvy appeal is turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation, integrated with Google Maps for real-time route guidance. For enhanced safety, the bike is equipped with traction control and a single-channel ABS, giving riders greater confidence on the road.
 

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Price Details

 
The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid has been launched in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹1,49,990. For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, Yamaha continues to offer the standard (non-hybrid) FZ-X variant, priced at ₹1,29,990 (ex-showroom).
 
The FZ-X Hybrid brings hybrid efficiency to Yamaha's rugged street-fighter lineup without compromising style or performance. With cutting-edge tech, hybrid convenience, and appealing aesthetics, it’s an increasingly strong contender in the 150 cc commuter segment—especially for riders looking to spend a bit more for future-ready features.
 

