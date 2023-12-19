Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WHO classifies 'low' risk JN.1 coronavirus strain as 'variant of interest'

The United Nations agency said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the COVID-19 virus

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA

JN.1 was first detected in the US in September, according to the CDC.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest", but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
 
"Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low," WHO said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
JN.1 was previously classified as a variant of interest as a part of its parent lineage BA.2.86.
 
The United Nations agency said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the COVID-19 virus.
 
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month said that the subvariant JN.1 makes up about an estimated 15% to 29% of cases in the United States as of Dec 8, according to the agency's latest projections.

It added that currently there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants and an updated shot could keep Americans protected against the variant.
 
JN.1 was first detected in the US in September, according to the CDC.
 
Last week, China detected seven infections of the COVID subvariant.

Also Read

JN.1 detected in Kerala: All you need to know about the Covid variant

Kerala Covid-19 update: 1,634 active cases, 1 death reported in state

Another COVID-19 variant JN.1 found in Kerala; check symptoms, treatment

Covid-19 variant JN.1 in Kerala: 4 deaths reported, Karnataka on alert

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Only 18% tested, India risks undetected community spread of JN.1: Study

Dog bite cases in India rise by 26.5% YoY to 2.75 million incidents in 2023

Increase budget allocation on health to 2.5 pc of GDP: NATHEALTH

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Reducing social media usage by 30 minutes improves mental health: Report

Topics : Coronavirus World Health Organization

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon