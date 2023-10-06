close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

3 army officers among 5 injured as colleague opens fire, explodes grenades

The tense situation lasted nearly eight hours before the officer was overpowered inside the armoury. The incident took place at the Neeli post near Thanamandi in the district

Wine shop employee killed, 3 injured in grenade attack in J&amp;K's Baramulla

The army evacuated a village in the close vicinity of the armoury as a precautionary measure, they said.

Press Trust of India Rajouri (J-K)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least five army personnel, including three officers, were injured when an officer allegedly opened fire and exploded grenades inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, official sources said.
The officer, said to be of the rank of major, opened fire on his colleagues without provocation during a shooting practice session and then took shelter in the armoury of the unit and lobbed grenades at his superiors who moved near the building in an effort to persuade him to surrender, the sources said.
The tense situation lasted nearly eight hours before the officer was overpowered inside the armoury. The incident took place at the Neeli post near Thanamandi in the district.
The army evacuated a village in the close vicinity of the armoury as a precautionary measure, they said.
The army, however, claimed that an officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri.
"On 05 Oct 23 one officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri sector. Officer evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.

Also Read

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Five Special Forces personnel killed in blast triggered by terrorists: J-K

We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorist menace: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Rajnath embarks for Jammu, day after 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Hotspots, anti-smog guns: MCD draws up winter plan to mitigate pollution

US court allows Tahawwur Rana more time to file motion against extradition

Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu govt offers compensation to farmers

Will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

LIVE: 7 killed, 46 injured in massive fire at building in Mumbai's Goregaon

The sources said there was a firing practice going on at the camp for the past several days and the accused officer started firing on his colleagues and subordinates without any provocation on Thursday.
Later, he took shelter inside the armoury of the camp and hurled grenades when the commanding officer, along with his deputy and medical officer, moved near the building in an effort to persuade him to surrender, the sources said.
All the three officers were injured when a grenade, hurled by the accused, exploded near them, they said, adding the condition of the second-in-command of the unit was stated to be "critical".
Two other soldiers were also injured in the indiscriminate firing by the accused who was overpowered around 11 pm, the sources said.
On the incident, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said in a message, "I have received calls about some firing/terrorist attack on army camp in General Area Rajouri. I would like to inform you that no terrorist attack has occurred, it is an unfortunate internal incident of the camp.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Grenade Grenade blast

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon