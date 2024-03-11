Sensex (    %)
                             
South African Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in MP's Kuno National Park

The Union Minister said that the total number of Indian-born Cheetah cubs has gone up to 13

Cheetah, cubs

Earlier in January this year, Namibian Cheetah 'Jwala' gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park | Photo: X @byadavbjp

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

South African Cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.
An announcement in this regard was made by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday.
The Union Minister said that the total number of Indian-born Cheetah cubs has gone up to 13.
"High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today. This takes the tally of the Indian-born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa," Bhupender Yadav said in a post on X.
 
He lauded the officers and staff at Kuno National Park for ensuring a 'stress-free environment' for the cheetahs.
"Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs!" he said.
Earlier in January this year, Namibian Cheetah 'Jwala' gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park.
Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952, only to be reintroduced through the ambitious project in 2022.
In 2022, eight Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - were introduced in India under Project Cheetah. Subsequently, twelve cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.
A cheetah translocated from Namibia, died at Kuno National Park in January this year. So far, seven adult cheetahs and three cubs born in India have died since March 2023.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

