A recent report by NATHEALTH in collaboration with BCG (Boston Consulting Group) sheds light on the critical skill gap in India's Allied Health profession. The survey, titled "Allied Healthcare Professionals in India", emphasises the pressing need to bridge this gap and create new opportunities in the sector.India's Allied Health capacity remains much lower than many other economies, resulting in a substantial unfulfilled demand of 30-40 per cent. The report highlights the current penetration of radio imaging tests per 1,000 people, which is 36 in India as of 2022. However, this number is likely torise to 69 by 2027. In comparison, countries like Australia already perform a higher number of radio imaging tests, at 144 per 1000 people.The report reveals a substantial shortage in this field, which is projected to worsen as demand has already tripled in the past decade and is expected to rise further. With a shortage of professionals and rapidly growing demand, India's allied health industry faces majors challenges that require immediate attention, it said. The growth in supply of skilled professionals remains sluggish, while wages offered to these professionals are notably low.Another alarming finding is the lack of awareness among the school-going population about Allied Healthcare roles with only six per cent of the target population is aware of these career opportunities.The study also highlights the proliferation of training centres for Allied Health professionals. However, the quality of these training programmes often falls short of expectations. An alarming 77 per cent of colleges fail to meet the quality benchmark in terms of the skills possessed by qualified students.1Low Allied Health capacity compared to other economies Average AHPs per 10,000 population India 20122 India 20227 UK22 Australia80 USA151 30-40% unfulfilled demand Source: AHPF Website, Australian Govt Dept of Health website, Statista, Press search, BCG analysis 2Improving availability, but with high variability in the quality of Allied Health professionals 26% employers find it difficult to get skilled AHP 74% Believe it is 'Feasible' to find trained AHPs 365% find mismatch in skillset of the available AHPs 23% High mismatch 35% No mismatch 42% Mismatch Source: Employer Survey – Tech Mahindra Foundation, BCG analysis