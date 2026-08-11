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Home / India News / 4 Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat emails, nothing suspicious found

4 Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat emails, nothing suspicious found

No bomb or suspicious object was found during the searches, officials said

Bomb threat

Police have launched a technical investigation to trace the source of the threat emails and identify the person responsible. | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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Four schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, prompting police and security agencies to conduct extensive searches of the premises, officials said.

No bomb or suspicious object was found during the searches, they said.

According to the police, the schools that received the threats are Carmel Convent School in Sector 9-B, St John's High School and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Sector 26, and St Stephen's School in Sector 45-B.

After receiving information, police teams, bomb detection and disposal personnel and sniffer dog squads reached the schools and conducted thorough searches of the campuses.

The authorities also checked areas adjoining the schools as a precautionary measure and stepped up security arrangements, officials said.

 

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Police have launched a technical investigation to trace the source of the threat emails and identify the person responsible.

Officials said no explosive device or suspicious object was found at any of the four schools despite exhaustive searches.

The incident prompted heightened security measures in and around the affected schools.

According to police, the schools were identified as targets in threatening communications received by the authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Email threat Chandigarh

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST