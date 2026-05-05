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Power bank catches fire on IndiGo plane at Chandigarh; all evacuated

The smoke was due to the power bank catching fire, the source said, adding that no one sustained major injuries

Indigo

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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The power bank of a passenger onboard a stationary IndiGo aircraft caught fire at the Chandigarh airport on Tuesday, and all passengers and the crew were evacuated, according to a source.

In a statement, the airline said that when IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported.

"In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being," the statement said.

 

The source said that soon after the aircraft landed, there was smoke coming from one of the overhead bins and all onboard were evacuated.

The smoke was due to the power bank catching fire, the source said, adding that no one sustained major injuries.

Details about the number of passengers could not be ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Aviation News Chandigarh

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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