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Home / India News / Bomb threat emails trigger searches, evacuations at multiple Delhi schools

Bomb threat emails trigger searches, evacuations at multiple Delhi schools

Several schools in Delhi were evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails, prompting police, bomb disposal squads and fire services to conduct extensive searches

Bomb threat

Police said nothing suspicious had been found during the searches so far. | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats via emails on Monday, prompting the Delhi Police, fire services and bomb disposal squads to launch extensive search operations, officials said.

Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the schools after the threats were reported. The school premises were evacuated as a precaution and thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out.

Police said nothing suspicious had been found during the searches so far.

Authorities of one of the schools, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, informed parents through an official message that it had received a security threat and that all students had been evacuated safely.

 

"Dear parents, The school has received a security threat. All students have been evacuated safely. The police have been informed and are doing the needful. Once the school is declared safe by the police, classes will resume," the message, sent at 10.25 am, read.

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Officials said emergency response teams followed the standard operating procedure by securing the campuses, evacuating students and staff, and conducting detailed searches of classrooms, administrative blocks and surrounding areas.

Police said investigations have been initiated to trace the origin of the threat emails.

Authorities urged parents and the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, adding that all necessary security measures had been taken.

Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Email threat Delhi schools in India

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:28 PM IST