BJP's 'preparation' for Punjab polls has begun: Kejriwal as ED raids AAP MP

As the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids against AAP leader Ashok Kumar Mittal, the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the BJP has started its "preparations" for the upcoming poll in Punjab by using central agencies.

The ED on Wednesday conducted raids at the business and residential premises of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal in Punjab and Haryana as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Modi ji has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. But, the people of Punjab will not tolerate this... they would give a befitting reply to the BJP." About 10 locations in Jalandhar and Gurugram are being covered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This includes the premises of the Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) and two linked educational institutions named Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business located in Gurugram, ED officials said.

Mittal was recently appointed the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing MP Raghav Chadha. The 61-year-old AAP leader is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara.

Reacting to the development, AAP leaders accused the BJP of misusing central agencies ahead of elections.

There was no immediate response from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also strongly condemned the raids, saying the BJP has begun its "preparations" for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, currently ruled by the AAP.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said the action indicates the BJP has begun its poll preparations in Punjab, and questioned whether the party can contest elections without relying on central agencies like the ED and the CBI.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that central agencies are deployed ahead of elections in states, followed by political visits by BJP leaders.

He also criticised the Centre, accusing it of functioning in an authoritarian manner.

Officials, however, said the searches are part of an ongoing FEMA investigation and are being conducted at various premises linked to Mittal's business entities.