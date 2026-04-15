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Home / India News / BJP's Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar CM, succeeds Nitish Kumar

BJP's Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar CM, succeeds Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, relinquished the chief minister's post on Tuesday, dissolving his cabinet in which Choudhary was a deputy chief minister and held the crucial home portfolio

Samrat Choudhary, Nitish Kumar

Samrat Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017, was named the legislative party leader on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday, the first from the saffron party to hold the post. Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) administered the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhry.

Top leaders of the ruling NDA in Bihar, which comprises the BJP, JD(U) and three other parties, attended the ceremony.

They included Union Ministers J P Nadda and Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar, and all NDA MLAs.

Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, relinquished the chief minister's post on Tuesday, dissolving his cabinet in which Choudhary was a deputy chief minister and held the crucial home portfolio.

 

Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017, was named the legislative party leader on Tuesday in the presence of top functionaries like BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whom the parliamentary board had named as "central observer" for the transition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar government Samrat Choudhary

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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