40% rural youth struggle for jobs over lack of skills, language proficiency

40% rural youth struggle for jobs over lack of skills, language proficiency

The survey, which gathered insights from 1,200 youths and working individuals across five states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Around 40 per cent of rural youth struggle to secure employment mainly due to lack of skills and language proficiency, stated a report by business process management company Vertex Global Services.

One of the most significant barriers identified in a survey is the language proficiency gap, which particularly affects rural youth, the report said.

The survey, which gathered insights from 1,200 youths and working individuals across five states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh - paints a clear picture of the potential for positive change, it said.

The survey said that 33 per cent of the respondents highlighted the challenge of limited job opportunities in their region.

 

This is compelling the youth to migrate from rural regions to urban centres in search of enhanced training and industry exposure as well as higher-paying jobs, it stated.

About 27 per cent of respondents underscored financial constraints as one of the major challenges in securing good job opportunities.

Many cited an inability to invest in essential training or travel to urban areas, as they currently lack the skills needed for higher-paying positions.

They highlighted a strong need for financial assistance to help them advance their careers, the report said.

Gagan Arora, Founder and CEO of Vertex Global Services, said there is an urgent need for the stakeholders to harness initiatives like Skill India Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and focus on improving vocational training, enhancing language skills, and increasing accessibility through public-private partnerships.

Addressing these challenges will lead the country towards a more skilled and robust workforce for the emerging industries in the country, he opined.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

