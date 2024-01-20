Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

48-hour strike disrupts normal life across Manipur's Imphal valley

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur's Imphal valley on Saturday due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer

Manipur police

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur's Imphal valley on Saturday due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising leaders of civil society organisations, has called the strike that began at 5 am.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on January 17, officials had said.
Markets and other business establishments remained closed in Imphal valley, while public transport services did not operate. Attendance in offices was also reportedly thin.
No untoward incident has been reported so far, a police officer said.
The hill districts, however, were not affected by the strike.
"We had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh in connection with the killing. However, there has been no response from the government... the JAC claimed in a statement.
The committee has demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the killing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Two bogies of Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express derail, train delayed

Hindu Sena defaces Babar Road signage in central Delhi, demands renaming

Delhi missing deadline to treat sewage makes Yamuna cleaning goal tough

PM Modi to offer prayers at famous Srirangam, Rameswaram temples today

North India continues to shiver; some flights and trains delayed due to fog

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur govt Imphal protests North East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon