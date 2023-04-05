close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

5 Indian-origin women executives on Barron's 100 Most Influential Women

Five Indian-origin women executives have made it to Barron's prestigious annual '100 Most Influential Women in US Finance' list for achieving positions of prominence in financial services industry

Press Trust of India New York
industry, policy, climate change, green bond

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five Indian-origin women executives have made it to Barron's prestigious annual '100 Most Influential Women in US Finance' list for achieving positions of prominence in the financial services industry and helping shape its future.

Barron's is a sister publication of the Wall Street Journal, published by Dow Jones and Company.

"The list honours established and emerging leaders in financial services, the corporate world, nonprofit organisations, and government," the magazine said in a press release.

Indian-origin Anu Aiyengar from J.P. Morgan, Ariel Investment's Rupal J. Bhansali, Sonal Desai of Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sach's Meena Flynn and Savita Subramanian from Bank of America are among the 100 women who were named in the fourth annual version of the prestigious list, released last month.

Aiyengar, in her 50s, assumed the role of global head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) at J.P. Morgan in January after serving as a co-head of the division since 2020.

According to the press release, she has long credited her love of number crunching, legal contracts, and building client relationships for bringing her to the mergers-and-acquisitions sphere.

Also Read

DU UG Merit List 2022 released: Here's how to download simulated merit list

4 Indians on BBC's 100 Women' list of influential figures of 2022

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 released today; here's how to check

NASA to launch Mars science mission on Bezos-run Blue Origin's rocket

Fully geared up to deal with Covid-19: Punjab health minister Balbir Singh

Over 11,000 vehicles scrapped till March 31 by vehicle scrapping facilities

ED opposes Sisodia's bail, says some crucial evidence still being unearthed

Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises $8.5 mn from Sequoia Capital

TN govt will never allow coal mining from state's Delta region: CM Stalin

Aiyengar "offers clients equal measures of expertise and steadiness when navigating challenging markets," it said.

Bhansali, 55, is the chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Ariel Investments' global equity strategies. She is a member of the board of directors of 100 Women in Finance.

Bhansali believes that managing money is what she was born to do, and is passionate about encouraging women to work in finance.

It's about empowering women at every stage of their career, she was quoted as saying.

Desai made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman chief investment officer in Franklin Templeton global investment fund. The 58-year-old joined the firm in 2009 after working for the International Monetary Fund, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, and Thames River Capital. According to the release, she currently oversees USD 137 billion in assets.

Fylnn, 45, is a co-head of global private wealth management at Goldman Sachs Group, whose career in finance began soon after a sports injury.

She joined JPMorgan Chase in 1999 and moved to Goldman Sachs the following year, becoming a partner in 2014. Today Fylnn wears several hats, including co-chairing the global inclusion and diversity committee.

We are seeing more ultrahigh-net-worth female clients at the table, managing the family's wealth, being part of the decision making and making the money, Flynn was quoted as saying in the press release.

Subramanian, 50, the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, also made it to the list.

She is responsible for recommending US sector allocations for equities and determining forecasts for the S&P 500 and other major US indices.

"Barron's list reflects the varied career trajectories that have taken women to the top echelons of financially focused companies," the press release said.

Topics : People of Indian origin | Indian diaspora | United States | Women in banking sector

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon