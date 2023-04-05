close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN govt will never allow coal mining from state's Delta region: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin said that state govt would never permit coal mining/lignite mining from Delta districts. CM was responding to special call attention motions moved by legislators

IANS Chennai
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin speaks to media representatives after boycotting the Governor's address and walking out from Tamil Nadu Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the state government would never permit coal mining/lignite mining from the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister was responding to special call attention motions moved by the legislators.

Stalin said that he was also shocked like other members in the House on the central government's auctioning process of three coal blocks in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

He said that he is not only the Chief Minister but also a resident of Tiruvarur district of the state which falls under the Delta districts of the state and added that coal or lignite mining will never be allowed in Delta districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also said that immediately after he came to know about the central government's auction process, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that former Union minister and senior leader of the DMK, T.R. Baalu had met the Union Coal minister, Prahlad Joshi, and apprised him of the present situation.

Chief Minister said that Prahlad Joshi assured T.R. Baalu that the opposition of the Tamil Nadu CM would be given due weightage and will be taken into account.

Also Read

Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region: CM Stalin

TN districts start survey on guest workers in state after CM seeks info

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

Illegal coal mining may push WB's Raniganj towards Joshimath-like crisis

NMDC set to call for EoI for appointment of consultant for mining license

Property to get costlier in Gurugram as circle rates hiked by up to 30%

Fantasy Sports revenue to rise 30-35% to Rs 2,900-3,100 cr this IPL season

Goa's health sector's achievements showcased before G20 meeting

Govt to add 50 GW renewable energy capacity to achieve 500 GW target

Small & medium IT firms hit by high attrition rate after lockdown: Survey

--IANS

aal/uk/

 

Topics : coal mining | mk stalin | M K Stalin | Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon