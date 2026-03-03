Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 6 killed, many injured in Yamuna Expressway bus-van accident in Hathras

6 killed, many injured in Yamuna Expressway bus-van accident in Hathras

The van carrying 13 passengers was on its way from Prem Nagar in Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan when it was hit from behind by a sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Gorakhpur

Accident, road accident

Six others, including three children, two men and a woman, suffered serious injuries | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Hathras (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Six persons, including three women, were killed and as many injured after a double-decker sleeper bus hit a van on the Yamuna Expressway here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4.20 am in the Sadabad police station area, they said.

The van carrying 13 passengers was on its way from Prem Nagar in Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan when it was hit from behind by a sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Gorakhpur, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha said.

All the occupants of the van were residents of Prem Nagar, Delhi, and belonged to different families travelling to Dholpur.

 

The accident left six people, including three women, dead. The driver of the van escaped unhurt, police said.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt to carve out 1,000 acres for Singapore, Japan firmspremium

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt signs ₹200 crore investment MoU with German rail infra firm

pulses

UP targets pulses crop area of 3 mn hectares: State Agriculture Ministerpremium

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche accident: SC to hear bail plea filed by father of key accused

UP DElEd result 2026 out for 1st & 3rd semester

UP DElEd result 2026 out for 1st & 3rd semester at btcresult.in; know more

Six others, including three children, two men and a woman, suffered serious injuries.

The injured children were referred to SN Medical College in Agra for treatment, where two of them are stated to be out of danger.

On receiving information, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha, the Circle Officer of Sadabad and the Station House Officer reached the spot with police personnel and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KP Unnikrishnan

KP Unnikrishnan, former union minister and Congress leader dies at 89

US Israel strike Iran

Indian missions step up aid for passengers amid flight disruptions in Gulf

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Delhi AQI slips to 'poor' levels; IMD predicts strong winds, rising mercury

Spicejet

West Asia crisis: SpiceJet to operate 4 special flights from UAE's Fujairah

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Govt's silence on Khamenei assassination not neutral but abdication: Sonia

Topics : yamuna expressway Uttar Pradesh road accident Road Accidents Hathras case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air