Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / West Asia crisis: SpiceJet to operate 4 special flights from UAE's Fujairah

West Asia crisis: SpiceJet to operate 4 special flights from UAE's Fujairah

Flight operations have been disrupted due to the close of airspaces in the West Asia amid the escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran

Spicejet

SpiceJet will restore its scheduled Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai flights from March 4 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will operate four special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to bring back stranded passengers.

Flight operations have been disrupted due to the close of airspaces in the West Asia amid the escalating conflict involving US, Israel and Iran.

In a statement, SpiceJet said it would operate four special flights to connect Fujairah with Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Tuesday and for the next few days.

Out of them, two flights would be operated to Mumbai.

The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals.

 

SpiceJet will restore its scheduled Fujairah-Delhi and Fujairah-Mumbai flights from March 4, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indore, Indore Water Crisis, Water Crisis, contaminated water, Water

Judicial panel extends deadline in Indore water deaths probe to April 1

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

North India to see above-normal heat days in March; mercury to cross 30°C

Modi

PM Narendra Modi thanks top West Asian leaders for safety of Indians

SC, Supreme Court

SC raps trial court for citing AI-generated orders in deciding case

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'Misreading of facts': CBI on order discharging Kejriwal in excise case

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions aviation SpiceJet SpiceJet UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air