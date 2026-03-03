Delhi AQI slips to 'poor' levels; IMD predicts strong winds, rising mercury

Delhi woke up to slightly hazy weather on Tuesday as the air quality in the national capital worsened. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘poor’ category as pollution levels rose across several monitoring stations. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall AQI stood at 220 at 8 am.

However, it is anticipated that stronger surface winds may aid in the dispersal of pollutants, which could bring down the AQI.

Out of 44 monitoring stations, 27 recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 16 stations reported ‘moderate’ levels. One had AQI in the 'severe' category.

This marked a sharp spike from Monday, when most stations had recorded AQI in the moderate category and the overall AQI in the region had remained at 176 at 8 am.

Punjabi Bagh emerged as the most polluted area in the capital, recording a ‘severe’ AQI of 368. It was followed by Anand Vihar at 291. Other areas in the ‘poor’ range included Shadipur (273), Mundka (272), Pusa (261), Rohini (251) and RK Puram (250).

In contrast, IHBAS Dilshad Garden recorded the best AQI in the national capital at 156, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’ and may cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, particularly among sensitive groups. Levels above 300 fall under the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, posing greater health risks.

Meanwhile, weather conditions have continued to warm and are expected to remain mainly clear. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast sustained surface winds at speeds of 15–25 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 35 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates that temperatures will continue to rise in the coming days, increasing discomfort for residents.