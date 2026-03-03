Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian missions step up aid for passengers amid flight disruptions in Gulf

Indian missions step up aid for passengers amid flight disruptions in Gulf

The Embassy of India in Kuwait, in a post on X, said it remains 'fully engaged' in assisting Indian nationals affected by the disruption

US Israel strike Iran

Smoke rises from an area surrounding U.S. Embassy following a strike in Bayan, Kuwait, March 2, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Indian diplomatic missions in the Gulf region have stepped up assistance to stranded passengers after widespread flight disruptions triggered by temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait, in a post on X, said it remains "fully engaged" in assisting Indian nationals affected by the disruption.

"Embassy @indembkwt remains fully engaged in assisting Indian passengers stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary shutdown of airspace. Embassy officials are in regular contact with the stranded passengers, and are closely liaising with Kuwaiti authorities, managements of the respective hotels and airlines," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways announced that all its scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2 pm (UAE time) on Wednesday, March 4.

 

In an operational update, the airline said some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict safety approvals.

Also Read

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Asian banks' billions in Gulf loans at risk amid West Asia turmoil

Spicejet

West Asia crisis: SpiceJet to operate 4 special flights from UAE's Fujairah

Amazon web services

Amazon Web Services' data centres in UAE, Bahrain damaged by drone strikes

stock market, BSE

Stock markets closed today for Holi: NSE, BSE shut on March 3, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Strikes aimed at destroying Iran's ballistic missile capabilities: Rubio

"Guests should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so," the airline stated, adding that passengers must check flight status on its website before travelling and ensure contact details in bookings are up to date.

Etihad further said guests holding tickets issued on or before February 28 for travel up to March 7 may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights up to March 18. Refunds are also being offered for affected passengers.

Budget carrier SpiceJet reported several flight cancellations from the UAE due to the airspace closure.

In a separate statement, Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to and from Jeddah on March 3 and 4 following a comprehensive safety review. The airline announced Mumbai to Jeddah and Ahmedabad to Jeddah services on specified dates, while clarifying that operations are subject to prevailing conditions.

However, Akasa Air said its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 4. "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the airline said, urging travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Adding to relief measures, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia, in a post on X, said IndiGo will operate special flights to India from Jeddah to facilitate stranded passengers. The Embassy said, "IndiGo Airlines to fly special flights to India from Jeddah."

Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf region, with safety assessments guiding the gradual resumption of flight operations across the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Delhi AQI slips to 'poor' levels; IMD predicts strong winds, rising mercury

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Govt's silence on Khamenei assassination not neutral but abdication: Sonia

Indore, Indore Water Crisis, Water Crisis, contaminated water, Water

Judicial panel extends deadline in Indore water deaths probe to April 1

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

North India to see above-normal heat days in March; mercury to cross 30°C

Modi

PM Narendra Modi thanks top West Asian leaders for safety of Indians

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Gulf countries flights cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air