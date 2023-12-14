Sensex (1.34%)
Shree Cement commissions high capacity kiln for Rs 3,500 cr Rajasthan plant

Shree Cement Limited on Thursday announced the commissioning of a kiln at its new integrated production facility in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, with a rated capacity of 11,500 tonnes per day.

Shree Cement

The Rs 3,500 crore new cement plant has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of cement annually.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Shree Cement Limited on Thursday announced the commissioning of a kiln at its new integrated production facility in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, with a rated capacity of 11,500 tonnes per day.
This kiln stands among one of the highest capacity units in the world, and is empowered by cutting-edge technology, allowing utilisation of alternative fuels and ensuring optimal energy efficiency, the company said.
The Rs 3,500 crore new cement plant has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of cement annually.
The plant also features a 33 MW waste heat recovery-based power plant, contributing to electricity generation without relying on fossil fuels. This innovative approach utilises waste gases from the clinkerisation process, aligning with the company's dedication to environmental responsibility.
"In our pursuit to become an 80 million tonnes company by the year 2028, we are thrilled to announce the commissioning of the kiln at our new integrated facility in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan. This state-of-the-art facility is the most modern plant of the company," Shree Cement Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said.
Owing to its proximity, this facility is well-suited to cater to the high-consumption cement markets of the National Capital Region, Punjab and Haryana, he said.
The Nawalgarh plant is the company's fifth integrated production facility, reinforcing the company's commitment to technological excellence and sustainable practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shree Cement rajasthan cement industry India's infrastructure infrastructure projects

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

