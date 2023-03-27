close

610 cases of Covid's new variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
A total of 610 cases of Covid's XBB.1.16 variant, which might have been behind the recent rise of coronavirus cases, have been detected across the country, according to INSACOG data.

The samples have been found across 11 states and Union Territories.

The highest number of Covid cases caused due to this variant has been found in Maharashtra and Gujarat at 164 each, followed by 93 Telangana and 86 in Karnataka, according to INSACOG data.

The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant.

India has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country recently.

India logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to the Health ministry data updated on Monday.

Topics : Coronavirus | corona | India

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

