'Height of disrespect': Congress slams BJP over its 2nd list of candidates

Also Read

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress