'Height of disrespect': Congress slams BJP over its 2nd list of candidates

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya
AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections
MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest
Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims
Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?
Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates
MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest
Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya
People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress
Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia on MP polls