TMS Ep507: Brics expansion, disaster-prone Shimla, market direction & more
How will the Brics expansion affect India? Is Shimla the next Joshimath? What factors will guide markets this week? What is Brics? All answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
Brics is set to onboard six new nations -- including two major oil producers Saudi Arabia and the UAE. China -- a key player in the block and biggest oil importer -- is said to have cited the threat of a new Cold War as one of the reasons for this expansion. And experts believe that the expansion may have both economic and political ramifications. So where does India stand in all this? How will this development affect it? And, what will be its effect on global trade and geo-economics?
Nature, meanwhile, is slowly crafting a different sort of world order which is not very pleasant, and doesn’t understand boundaries. Effects of climate change are more visible now than ever before. Hundreds of families were recently forced to evacuate after their houses in hill station Joshimath developed cracks. Hundreds of homes and hotels in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have collapsed in landslides in the last two months. Clearly the fragile Himalayan foothills are paying the price of unbridled constructions. Shimla too has turned into a concrete jungle. So is the queen of hills heading the Joshimath way?
After the hills, let us see what is happening in financial markets. India’s key benchmark indices – the Sensex and the Nifty -- ended lower for the fifth straight week, as investors remained wary of cues from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium over the weekend. Find out the three key events that are likely to provide direction to the markets in the week ahead.
Interestingly, Goldman Sachs recently said India will overtake the US to become the world’s second largest economy by 2075. Moving on, it was Goldman Sachs which had coined the term Bric, whose summit recently ended in Johannesburg. But exactly what is Brics? Listen to this episode of the podcast for more.
Also Read
Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group
Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here
National Geographic lays off last writers, will not be sold in US anymore
Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India
TMSEp506: Chess revolution, onion price, FMCG stocks, Cauvery water dispute
TMS Ep505: Chandrayaan-3, ICE scooters, rupee weakness, Bharat NCAP rating
TMSEp504: Coaching industry, Murugappa family dispute, debt market strategy
TMS Ep503: SIM card crackdown, new criminal laws, RIL AGM expectation, etc
TMS Ep502: Indian economy, PM e-bus Sewa, markets, Parliamentary privilege
First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:00 AM IST