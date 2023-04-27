Compensation for crop damage to farmers goes up in Madhya Pradesh



Assembly elections will be held in the state by the end of this year and this step is considered to have far-reaching effects. The decision was taken during a recent cabinet meeting. The Madhya Pradesh government has increased the compensation given to farmers in case their crops are damaged. The rates of compensation vary in accordance with the land being irrigated or non-irrigated, and with the types of crops and land holding.



For small and marginal farmers with rain-fed (non-irrigated) areas 2 hectares and below, if the damage is 25-33 per cent, Rs 5,500 per hectare will be given. It goes up to Rs 8,500 per hectare if the damage is 34-50 per cent and Rs 17,000 if the loss is more than 50 per cent. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “The council of ministers has approved increasing compensation for damaged crops. Madhya Pradesh gives the maximum amount of assistance for crop damage.”



In the same way, there are grades of compensation for land for perennial sowing, etc. In the case of irrigated crops, Rs 9,500 per hectare will be given for 25-33 per cent crop damage, Rs 16,000 per hectare for 34-50 per cent damage, and Rs 32,500 per hectare it is more than 50 per cent.

Also Read 29% uptick in Madhya Pradesh farmers registering to sell wheat at MSP New wheat crop trickles in mandis; prices above MSP, say traders Just 1% of Telangana's tenant farmers got crop damage compensation: Study Dharmaj Crop extends gains after listing at 12% premium over issue price Govt says wheat crop condition 'normal' so far; plans to procure 34.1 mt Same-sex marriage: SC may refer challenge to notice provision under SPA 24,000 farmers attend first session of Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in J&K 250 evacuated as fire breaks out at new OPD building of IGMCH in Shimla Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image: IOA Prez PT Usha States clear hurdles in path of project listed for review under PRAGATI: PM