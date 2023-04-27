close

Compensation for crop damage to farmers goes up in Madhya Pradesh

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has increased the compensation given to farmers in case their crops are damaged. The rates of compensation vary in accordance with the land being irrigated or non-irrigated, and with the types of crops and land holding.
Assembly elections will be held in the state by the end of this year and this step is considered to have far-reaching effects. The decision was taken during a recent cabinet meeting.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “The council of ministers has approved increasing compensation for damaged crops. Madhya Pradesh gives the maximum amount of assistance for crop damage.”
For small and marginal farmers with rain-fed (non-irrigated) areas 2 hectares and below, if the damage is 25-33 per cent, Rs 5,500 per hectare will be given. It goes up to Rs 8,500 per hectare if the damage is 34-50 per cent and Rs 17,000 if the loss is more than 50 per cent.

In the case of irrigated crops, Rs 9,500 per hectare will be given for 25-33 per cent crop damage, Rs 16,000 per hectare for 34-50 per cent damage, and Rs 32,500 per hectare it is more than 50 per cent.
In the same way, there are grades of compensation for land for perennial sowing, etc.

The Congress has alleged the state government is trying to deceive farmers by presenting incorrect figures in the survey of crops.
Congress Spokesperson Anand Jat said: “The condition of mandis is pathetic. Farmers are not getting support prices. They are being made to fill in affidavits for selling crops without support price.”
Madhya Pradesh Crop damages Agriculture

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

