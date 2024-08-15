Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Delhi Police brings in 10,000 security personnel, AI-powered CCTVs on I-Day

Delhi Police brings in 10,000 security personnel, AI-powered CCTVs on I-Day

Police also issued a traffic advisory informing public about route closures and diversions as traffic movement will be restricted around Red Fort area for security and convenience of attendees

Delhi Police

A security personnel keeps watch ahead of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has heightened security measures for Independence Day celebrations, deploying over 10,000 personnel across the city, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year on Thursday.
Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed in central and New Delhi. These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, officials said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The police also issued a traffic advisory informing the public about route closures and diversions around the Red Fort. Traffic movement will be restricted around the Red Fort area for the security and convenience of attendees, they said.
Since August 1, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, UAVs, hot air balloons and small-powered aircraft, has been prohibited across the city.
Security was further intensified with the sealing of all borders of the national capital for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles, the officials said.
Commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage units and SWAT teams have been deployed at various strategic locations in the city, they said.

More From This Section

Kolkata doctor case: Women fill Bengal's streets at midnight, seek justice

Kolkata doctor case: Women fill Bengal's streets at midnight, seek justice

Russia-India flag

India advises nationals in Russia to relocate from Kursk, Bryansk

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi Airport becomes 1st to achieve net zero carbon emission status

Kolkata doctor murder: Miscreants vandalise property at RG Kar hospital

Kolkata doctor murder: Miscreants vandalise property at RG Kar hospital

Sexual assault on dead body not rape

Committee formed to probe rape of 2 patients at Odisha's SCB College

"All borders of the national capital from Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi were sealed after 11.30 pm on Wednesday for the entry of commercial heavy vehicles. Vehicles entering Delhi are being thoroughly checked," a senior police officer said.
Additional police teams and paramilitary forces are stationed at key locations, including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets, to maintain law and order, the officials said.
Over 3,000 traffic police personnel will also manage traffic at major junctions across the city and on roads connecting the borders to the Red Fort, they said.
"We have deployed an adequate number of security personnel at and around Red Fort. Additionally, we have also deployed 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," a senior police officer said.
Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India, India flag

Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: India is indebted to freedom fighters, says PM Modi

Vinesh Phogat

New updates: Vinesh's petition for silver in Olympics 2024 has been dismissed, says IOA President

Modi Foxconn

Foxconn chairman Young Liu meets PM Modi, discusses India investment plan

India, India flag

Har Ghar Tiranga: Demand for flags helped women's SHGs thrive, says govt

Red Fort, Independence Day

PM Modi to lead 78th I-Day celebrations, about 6,000 special guests invited

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Delhi Police New Delhi Red Fort

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon