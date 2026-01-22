Andhra Pradesh studies Australia-like social media ban for U-16 children

Andhra Pradesh is planning a possible ban on social media use for children below the age of 16. The state government is closely examining Australia’s under-16 social media law, according to a Bloomberg report.

“As a state, we are studying Australia’s under-16 law, and yes, I believe we need to create a strong legal enactment,” Andhra Pradesh Technology and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos , Switzerland.

The move is significant as Andhra Pradesh is the first Indian state to consider such a ban. If implemented successfully, it could encourage other states to explore similar steps.

Here is a detailed look at what Australia’s social media ban involves, how many under-16 users exist in India, and the laws currently in place.

How many under-16 internet users are in India?

The exposure of children to social media in India has increased rapidly due to cheaper smartphones and wider internet access, including in rural areas.

According to a 2025 Local Circles report, India had more than 880 million internet users as of 2024. Adolescents are estimated to spend close to 1.5 hours online every day.

Why is a social media ban being considered?

The report noted that while 82.2 per cent of Indian children aged 14–16 can use smartphones, only 57 per cent use them for education. In comparison, 76 per cent mainly use smartphones for social media, showing higher engagement with online platforms than with learning.

Studies in Indian schools suggest that 11-37 per cent of adolescents show signs of problematic or addictive social media use. Excessive screen time has been linked to poor sleep, lower focus, and weaker academic performance.

Research has also shown strong links between heavy social media use and mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, stress, and low self-esteem among adolescents. Cyberbullying is another major concern and affects between 3 and 60 per cent of Indian children.

Which other countries have implemented a social media ban?

Australia has introduced one of the strictest rules so far. Starting December 10 last year, social media companies have been required to deactivate accounts of users under 16. Platforms must also regularly check whether they qualify as age-restricted services.

Spain and Greece: Both are moving towards mandatory age limits on platforms like Facebook and X.

Both are moving towards mandatory age limits on platforms like Facebook and X. Italy and Denmark: These countries are testing age-verification systems to block underage users.

These countries are testing age-verification systems to block underage users. New Zealand: The government is considering laws similar to Australia’s.

The government is considering laws similar to Australia’s. Indonesia: Authorities announced plans to set a minimum age for social media use and have asked platforms to filter harmful content and improve age checks.

Authorities announced plans to set a minimum age for social media use and have asked platforms to filter harmful content and improve age checks. Malaysia: The government is preparing new laws to better protect children and teenagers online.

What laws are in place in India?

Under these rules, companies must obtain verifiable parental consent to collect and store children’s data, except for essential services. Parents or legal guardians can provide consent for children who cannot do so independently.

However, India currently does not have a specific law that regulates how children and teenagers use the internet or social media platforms.