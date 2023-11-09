Sensex (-0.22%)
80 fishermen released by Pak to be brought to Gujarat on Friday: Official

In May and June, the Pakistan government had released nearly 400 Indian fishermen who were arrested under such charges

Fishermen stand near boats as waves break on the cost of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Thursday. Tropical Cyclone 'Nada' was forecast to strike on the southern coast. Photo: PTI

Representative image

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Eighty fishermen from different parts of Gujarat were released from a jail in Karachi in Pakistan on Thursday and a state government team from here has reached Punjab to receive them, a senior official said.
They will be handed over to the state fisheries department team at the Attari-Wagah border on Friday afternoon, Gujarat Commissioner of Fisheries Nitin Sangwan said.
"They belong to different parts of Gujarat. We will bring them to the state by train," Sangwan informed.
"These 80 fishermen were caught by Pakistani authorities nearly three years back after accusing them of fishing in waters of that country. They had set sail from Gujarat coast at regular intervals in 2020. As per our records, there are 173 Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails," said Jivan Jungi, national executive committee member of India-Pakistan People's Forum for Peace and Democracy, an NGO.
In May and June, the Pakistan government had released nearly 400 Indian fishermen who were arrested under such charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

