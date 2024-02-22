Sensex (    %)
                        
9 of 23 re-elected MPs between 2004-2019 had serious criminal cases: ADR

Out of the 23 re-elected MPs analysed, 52 per cent have declared criminal cases against thems and 39 per cent of these MPs have serious criminal cases, it said

Lok Sabha

Of the 23 MPs re-elected between 2004 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 12 of them have declared criminal cases against them, poll rights body ADR has said in its new analysis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Of the 23 MPs re-elected between 2004 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 12 of them have declared criminal cases against them, poll rights body ADR has said in its new analysis.
Top re-elected MPs with the highest increase in assets include Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, and Rao Inderjit Singh, whose assets witnessed substantial growth over the years.
The analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch showed that nine of these MPs have serious criminal cases, including charges related to murder, attempt to murder, and dacoity.
The analysis, based on the self-sworn affidavits of 23 re-elected MPs, highlights significant disparities in various aspects, raising questions about transparency and accountability in the political sphere.
Out of the 23 re-elected MPs analysed, 52 per cent have declared criminal cases against thems and 39 per cent of these MPs have serious criminal cases, it said.
The report also delves into party-wise statistics, revealing that a significant percentage of re-elected MPs from various parties, including the BJP, Congress, AIMIM, and Shiv Sena, have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.
"Seven (41 per cent) out of 17 re-elected MPs from the BJP, three (100 per cent) out of three re-elected MPs from INC, one (100 per cent) re-elected MP from AIMIM and one (100%) re-elected MP from SHS have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," it said.
One of the most striking findings of the analysis is the exponential growth in the assets of re-elected MPs over the years. The average asset growth for these MPs between 2004 and 2019 stands at staggering Rs 15.98 crore, representing a 1,045 per cent increase.
The analysis also provided insights into the educational qualifications, age, demographics, and gender representation among the re-elected MPs.
A majority of these MPs possess graduate or higher educational qualifications. A majority of them fall within the age bracket of 51 to 80 years.
However, gender equality remains a concern, with only 13 per cent of the re-elected MPs being women.

The ADR and the National Election Watch urged stakeholders to closely examine these findings and take the necessary steps to address the underlying issues, ensuring a more transparent and accountable political environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

