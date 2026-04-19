Security tightened across Kashmir ahead of Pahalgam attack anniversary

Security has been beefed up at tourist spots across Kashmir ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on April 22 last year, officials said here.

All security agencies have been asked to remain alert for any possible subversive activities on the eve of the Pahalgam terror attack anniversary, especially around tourist spots, they said.

Preparatory meetings to devise a foolproof security plan were held at the ground level while senior officers recently reviewed these arrangements, they said.

On April 22, 2025, a dastardly terrorist attack ripped through the quaint Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local pony-ride operator.

The brutal attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists led to an exodus of tourists from Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the authorities to shut nearly 50 tourist spots before reopening some of those in a phased manner after a security audit.

Now, about a year down the line, the famed meadows of Pahalgam are once again buzzing with tourist activity, with none ruing their decision to visit the 'Mini Switzerland' in Anantnag district that is overcoming the shadow of last year's terror attack.

Several new measures have been introduced in Pahalgam resort to ensure tourist safety. These include antecedent verification of service providers and vendors, including ponywallahs, before they interact with the visitors.

A unique QR code-based identification system has been introduced for all tourism service providers for the safety of tourists in Pahalgam.

The system enables easy identification and verification of genuine and registered service providers, including pony-ride operators, hawkers, business establishments, as well as outside vendors.

"Each service provider has been properly vetted by police, registered by the authorities and has been provided a unique QR code that contains personal information and other details about that person," the officials said.

When tourists scan the code with their mobile phones, they can check complete information about the person concerned, they added.

The QR codes contain the service provider's name, parentage, detailed address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, registration number, operational route, and whether they are police-verified.

During a recent meeting, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi directed that security arrangements around vulnerable installations, including prominent tourist destinations, be strengthened to ensure a safe and secure environment for visitors.

Birdi chaired a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir to evaluate and finalise security arrangements for forthcoming events in the Kashmir valley.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Traffic Police, Railways, Security, and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).