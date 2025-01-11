Business Standard

AAP's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot dead, investigation underway

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, representing the Ludhiana West constituency, was declared dead after being shot with bullet injuries.

The incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at the DMC hospital, as per officials.

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja.

Further investigations are underway.

"Investigation is underway.." the DCP further added.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

