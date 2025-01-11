AAP's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot dead, investigation underway

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, representing the Ludhiana West constituency, was declared dead after being shot with bullet injuries.
The incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at the DMC hospital, as per officials.
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja says, " Gurpreet Gogi was declared brought dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in DMC hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted. As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally, he sustained bullet… https://t.co/sZEFYD9bdc pic.twitter.com/xqGPCMnlj1— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025
Further investigations are underway.
"Investigation is underway.." the DCP further added.
Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections.
