AB-PMJAY scheme: Over 23,000 people availed benefits since 2018, says Aiims

According to data provided by the AIIMS, 5,179 beneficiaries availed benefits of the scheme under medical oncology followed by 4,275 under the department of ophthalmology

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Over 23,000 beneficiaries have availed benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme at the AIIMS here since September 2018, with a majority of the patients seeking treatment in the departments of medical oncology followed by ophthalmology, general medicine, orthopaedics and neurosurgery.
As far as complex surgeries are concerned, 730 procedures for congenital heart diseases have been performed followed by 557 total hip replacements and 148 total knee replacements under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
According to data provided by the AIIMS, 5,179 beneficiaries availed benefits of the scheme under medical oncology followed by 4,275 under the department of ophthalmology, 3,169 under general medicine, 2,260 under orthopaedics and 2,223 under neurosurgery till January 24.
"The AIIMS, Delhi proudly announces the successful and effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) scheme. AIIMS has a centralised Ayushman Bharat Kendra located near gate no 1 which runs 24x7 for the smooth implementation of the scheme," the hospital said in a statement.
The Centre is run through Patient Care Managers and Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra supervised by a designated medical social welfare officer in-charge.
"The Ayushman Bharat team is dedicated to facilitate maximum utilisation of scheme by beneficiaries and have worked towards inclusion of all entitled beneficiaries coming to AIIMS, Delhi," the statement said.
The hospital is in the process of establishment of Ayushman Suvidha Kendras across AIIMS in the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) OPD, Mother and Child Block, Surgical Block, Burns and Plastics Surgery block to facilitate easy access to healthcare by beneficiaries.
"We already run dedicated centres in NCI, Jhajjar and JPN Apex Trauma Centre to improve accessibility of the scheme by the beneficiaries," the hospital said.
Presently, under the scheme there are 1,109 packages, 1,949 procedures which are provided across 27 specialties, it added.
The AB-PMJAY is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme which aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore families.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

