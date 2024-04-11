After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, accused of allegedly paying Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in return for liquor licences in the national capital.

Currently in Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody at Tihar Jail, K Kavitha was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

This arrest follows a Delhi court's permission for the CBI to interrogate the BRS MLA. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the CBI to visit the jail to record Kavitha's statement after submitting a written notice to the jail superintendent the day before.

K Kavitha has been accused of being a key member in the ‘South group’, which the investigative agencies allege paid the AAP kickbacks amounting to over Rs 100 crore in return for a share of liquor licences in the Delhi.

The jailed leader had on Tuesday written a letter and claimed that the investigation by central agencies and the "media trial" have hit her reputation and invaded her privacy.

"Madam Justice, as the whole nation witnessed, past two and a half years of never ending, ED and CBI investigation has turned into a media trial. Being a woman politician, I am the most victimised in the process, severely denting my personal and political reputation. My personal mobile phone number was displayed on all television channels, directly invading my privacy," the letter said.

In her letter, K Kavitha had also alleged that on the Parliament floor, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had openly threatened Opposition leaders with an ‘ED visit’.



The BRS leader further mentioned that the ED and CBI arrests made had only been targeting Opposition leaders.

"On the floor of the Parliament, BJP leaders openly threaten opposition saying 'Chup ho jaao, warna ED bhej dunga'. In this dire situation, Madam Justice, the Opposition parties are looking up to the judiciary with great hope to give us respite," Kavitha had said in her letter.