Home / India News / Hanuman Jayanti: Stone pelting in MP's Guna, situation under control

Press Trust of India Guna (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, after which the authorities moved quickly to bring the situation under control, they said.

We got information about stone pelting during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Peace and order was slightly affected for some time, the local administration said in a release.

It said that the administration took immediate action and the situation, near a mosque, was brought under control amid the presence of police and revenue staff.

At present, there is complete peace and order in the area. The public is requested not to pay attention to any kind of rumours, the release stated.

 

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said the situation is under control and policemen have been deployed in the area.

Sources said that a dispute between two groups during the procession led to stone pelting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lord Hanuman Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

