Home / India News / Agrement to create Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority 'historic': PM

Agrement to create Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority 'historic': PM

Centre signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland govt and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for formation of 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority' aimed at addressing their demands

I am sure it will open new avenues of opportunity and prosperity for the people: PM Modi | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the tripartite agreement for creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority was "historic" and reflective of the government's unwavering commitment to peace and inclusive growth in the northeastern region.

"This is a historic agreement indeed, which will enhance the development trajectory of Eastern Nagaland in particular," Modi said in a post on X.

The Centre signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for the formation of 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority' aimed at addressing the demands of eastern Nagaland.

"I am sure it will open new avenues of opportunity and prosperity for the people. It reflects our unwavering commitment to peace, progress and inclusive growth in the Northeast," the prime minister said.

 

The agreement was signed on Thursday in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The agreement will pave the way for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland viz. Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA," an official statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

