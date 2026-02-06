Friday, February 06, 2026 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SIR in Telangana expected to be announced during April-May, says CEO

SIR in Telangana expected to be announced during April-May, says CEO

The CEO also urged political parties to appoint at least one BLA for every polling station ahead of the forthcoming SIR of electoral rolls

Special Intensive Revision, SIR

SIR is currently underway in 12 states, and the schedule for the remaining states, including Telangana, is expected to be announced during April-May 2026 (Photo: Election Commission of India)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana CEO C Sudharsan Reddy has said that the SIR of electoral rolls in the state is expected to be announced during April-May this year.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties on Thursday, he said Booth Level Agents (BLAs) should preferably be drawn from the local area of the polling station and work in close coordination with Booth Level Officers.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed the parties that the SIR is currently underway in 12 states, and that the schedule for the remaining states, including Telangana, is expected to be announced during April-May 2026.

Given the limited time available for the revision once notified, he said preparatory work had already commenced in the state, a release quoting him late on Thursday said.

 

Political parties were urged to appoint at least one BLA for every polling station ahead of the forthcoming SIR of electoral rolls, with the Chief Electoral Officer stressing that strong booth-level coordination would be central to the exercise.

Reddy said each polling booth must have at least one appointed BLA to help ensure accuracy, transparency and timely resolution of issues during the revision of electoral rolls.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), BLOs are expected to make three to four visits to each polling area. Enumeration forms will be distributed during the first visit, while subsequent visits will cover households that were not available earlier, the CEO said.

He clarified that electors who are not mapped during the preparatory phase would still be able to furnish their details during the SIR.

The CEO said the appointment of BLAs for all polling stations should be completed at the earliest and that effective booth-level participation would strengthen coordination, minimise grievances and help ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls.

The meeting was attended by Additional CEO Vasam Venkateshwar Reddy, Deputy CEO Hari Singh and other officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Telangana Elections Election Commission

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

