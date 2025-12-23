Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / AgustaWestland case: Court modifies Christian Michel's bail conditions

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday changed the bail conditions imposed on Christian James Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 

What did the Delhi court change in Michel’s bail conditions?

The directions were issued by Special CBI judge Sanjay Jindal on Michel’s plea seeking modification of his bail conditions, including bond requirements and surrender of his passport. The court permitted him to submit a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh along with a cash surety of the same amount, replacing the earlier requirement of a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 5 lakh each.
 
 

What did the court say about delays in the trial?

The order also highlighted the prolonged delay in the trial, observing that "Despite expiry of more than seven years after the arrest of the accused Christian Michel James, the proceedings are at initial stage and charges are yet to be decided."
 

How does this relate to the connected ED case?

It also noted that similar modifications of bail conditions were made by the Delhi High Court in a connected Enforcement Directorate (ED) matter. On Saturday, the court also ordered the release of Michel from custody in the money laundering case filed by the ED.
 

What did the court decide on Michel’s passport deposit?

On the issue of passport surrender, the court said that he may be released without depositing his passport. Michel had earlier said that his passport had expired.

How will authorities stop Michel from leaving India?

However, the court also issued directions to prevent Michel from leaving the country. It said: "The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) shall ensure that the applicant (Michel) does not leave the country, and the British High Commission (or the concerned authority issuing the applicant's passport) shall ensure that the applicant's fresh passport, whenever the same is ready, is not handed over to the applicant but directly deposited with this court".
 

Why was Michel still in jail despite bail orders?

Michel had secured bail in the CBI case from the Supreme Court on February 18 this year and was granted bail in the ED case by the Delhi High Court two weeks later. However, he continued to remain lodged in Tihar Jail as the renewal of his passport was pending.

What is Michel accused of in the AgustaWestland case?

Michel, a British national, faces separate cases registered by the CBI and the ED in connection with the alleged AgustaWestland scam. Accused of acting as a middleman in the defence deal, he was extradited from Dubai in December 2018.
 
The case relates to alleged irregularities and bribes paid to former defence ministry officials to secure a contract for 12 VVIP helicopters from the British-Italian firm AgustaWestland. According to the CBI, the deal, signed on February 8, 2010, for helicopters worth 556.262 million euros, caused an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (around Rs 2,666 crore) to the Indian exchequer.  (With PTI inputs.)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

