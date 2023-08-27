Unaddressed stress in global south a risk to global economic: Jaishankar

Developed countries should recognise that globalisation is a two-way street, and unresolved issues in the Global South could have widespread repercussions, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.

Addressing the B20 Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jaishankar urged business leaders from India and the G20 nations to weigh the consequences of declines in nutrition, health, employment, and security. He stressed these declines, stemming from societal breakdowns in the Global South, could reverberate globally.

"The current attention on the Global South is born from the belief that these are countries genuinely in need of special attention. Equally, these are societies under significant stress, which if neglected, could severely hamper the global economy. Bear in mind, globalisation is a two-way street," he noted.

In the context of international affairs, this term refers to nations characterised by low income, high population density, inadequate infrastructure, and often, political or cultural marginalisation.

Jaishankar pointed out that the international system remains skewed in favour of the Global North, home to merely one-fourth of the world's population.

"Such imbalance might have been less problematic when globalisation seemed to open up more opportunities. However, as the disparities and imbalances have become more visible, the urgency to focus on developing countries has intensified," he said. He added that the Ukraine conflict's repercussions on global food, energy, and fertiliser security have further complicated matters.

Speaking to an audience of influential figures from diverse sectors and regions, Jaishankar emphasised the undeniable importance of the Global South in the modern world order. India, recognising the limited representation of the Global South in global discussions, advocated for the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during its presidency last year, he noted.

Consequently, the government has honed its focus on sustainable development, climate action, food security, and women-led initiatives, Jaishankar said.

Due to historical factors, the Global South has mainly functioned as consumption centres, depleting their budgets and depriving them of meaningful investment in economic growth. Jaishankar added that trade disruptions, elevated interest rates, and growing climate challenges have exacerbated the stress.

Strategic Autonomy

India, therefore, seeks a 're-globalisation' that is more balanced and inclusive, centred on diverse production hubs rather than solely on consumption, he explained.

The urgency for New Delhi to establish more resilient and reliable supply chains has grown. In the digital realm, this is fuelled more by concerns around trust and transparency, he noted.

The upheavals in the global economy, due to the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, have highlighted the necessity for countries to maintain multiple dependable value chains, said Jaishankar.

"The recent volatility has underscored the significance of strategic autonomy. While we discuss a more fair, equitable, and inclusive global order, this will only materialise when aligned with corresponding investment, trade, and technology decisions," he emphasised.

India's approach to this situation is encapsulated in the aim of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, concluded Jaishankar.