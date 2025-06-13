Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

Besides 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the flight that crashed on Thursday

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

The external affairs minister was in Europe on an official visit when the tragedy struck the Boeing 737 Dreamliner. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he was in touch with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and also with his Canadian and Portuguese counterparts in connection with the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Besides 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the flight that crashed on Thursday.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people, who were on board were killed in the crash. One person has survived and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the accident. 

"In touch with FS @DavidLammy of UK, FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal and FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Expressed our profound condolences and offered fullest support in this hour of grief," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

 

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when the London-bound Air India plane crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff, an official said. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground  The external affairs minister was in Europe on an official visit when the tragedy struck the Boeing 737 Dreamliner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Phuket after bomb threat

Narendra Modi, Ahmedabad plane crash

Singapore PM sends condolences to AI-171 crash victims in letter to PM Modi

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

AI crash: British High Commission officials arrive at Ahmedabad airport

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Delhi heatwave likely to ease as IMD forecasts light rain and winds today

Narendra Modi at Air India crash site

PM Modi visits Ahmedabad crash site a day after over 260 killed in tragedy

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash S Jaishankar Canada Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon