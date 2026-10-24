AI should assist decision-making, not replace human judgment: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said artificial intelligence should assist human decision-making rather than replace human judgment, stressing the need to ensure that emerging technologies serve public welfare.

Inaugurating the LEXQ Centre of Excellence for quantum forensics and legal compliance at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS), he said technological progress must be accompanied by accountability, security and human discretion.

"AI can help us in decision-making, but it should not be the decision-maker. It should be operated by us and guided by our discretion. We should not blindly accept its decisions," he said.

Addressing the second day of the international conference TechSangam 2026, he said the rapid expansion of digital technology had improved efficiency but also created challenges related to data security, fraud and the reliability of digital evidence.

Drawing a parallel with the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the chief minister said, "If you compare the Ganga with science and the Yamuna with technology, science and technology can be useful for human welfare only when they are guided by the values represented by the invisible Saraswati." He also recalled the circumstances under which the forensic sciences institute was established near Lucknow airport.

He said nearly 100 acres of land belonging to the police department had allegedly been encroached upon by a member of the land 'mafia'. After examining the documents, he ordered an inquiry and FIRs were registered, he said, adding that the accused later surrendered and agreed to return the land.

The CM also underlined the importance of forensic techniques such as fingerprint examination and hair analysis in crime investigations.

Recalling the situation in 2017, he said DNA samples in criminal cases had sometimes remained pending for as long as 10 years. Delays in forensic examination could weaken investigations and affect the delivery of justice, he said.

Citing a case involving a member of a 'mafia' whose first crime was committed in 1980, Adityanath said the accused was convicted 42 years later.

He said Uttar Pradesh had decided to establish a forensic science laboratory in each of its 18 administrative ranges.

"Today, 12 forensic science laboratories have been completed, while six are in the final stages of construction," he said.

The state had more than 150 forensic personnel for evidence collection, while over 1,000 forensic officers had received training at UPSIFS, he said.

Adityanath said forensic laboratories must produce reliable scientific evidence that could withstand scrutiny in investigations and courts. He also highlighted the institute's "Law with Lab" approach, which seeks to integrate scientific expertise with legal requirements.

"Law needs an understanding of science to ensure the credibility of justice, and science must prepare itself to meet the requirements of the legal system," he said.

On digital infrastructure, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh aimed to develop 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity by 2030.

"Data is the new oil," he said, adding that investment in data infrastructure could create opportunities for industry, innovation and employment.

Adityanath also highlighted the state's industrial growth since 2017. He claimed the number of industrial units had increased from around 14,000 before 2017 to 35,000.

"Today, no one can extort money from an industry in the state," he said.

He said the government was working to establish a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Noida and spending around Rs 2 lakh crore on capital expenditure to expand infrastructure.

TechSangam 2026 focuses on the integration of artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, quantum technology, data protection and legal compliance.

The event also saw the release of the book "AI in Construction".