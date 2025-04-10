Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Sacked teachers start relay hunger strike over job loss, police action

Sacked teachers start relay hunger strike over job loss, police action

Supreme Court upholds 2024 Calcutta HC order cancelling 25,753 SSC recruitments from 2016, calling the selection process "vitiated and tainted"

Kolkata Teacher's protest

Police personnel try to disperse Teachers and Non-teaching staff during their protest over the Supreme Court's order on SSC Teacher Recruitment, in Kolkata on Wednesday | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

A section of teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment which held that the whole appointment process was tainted, on Thursday announced a relay hunger strike in protest over the issue.

The teachers and other staff who lost their jobs said that they were also protesting police action against their compatriots at the district inspector (DI) of school's office at Kasba in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

"We started a relay hunger strike agitation with one teacher at the beginning and will soon chalk out further programme to protest the issue," one of the protesters told reporters outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) office at Salt Lake here.

 

The agitating teachers have been holding a sit-in outside the SSC office building 'Acharya Sadan' since Wednesday night to protest the loss of jobs and police action against their compatriots.

The protesters alleged they were subjected to baton-charge and were even kicked and shoved around by law enforcement personnel during their agitation outside the DI office at Kasba.

The Supreme Court on April 3 upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment annulling the recruitment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through a recruitment drive by SSC in 2016, terming the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

Those who were rendered jobless claimed that the reason behind their plight was the inability of the SSC to differentiate between the candidates who secured employment through fraudulent means and those who did not.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Supreme Court Hunger strike Teachers

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

