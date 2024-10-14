Business Standard
Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

According to Delhi Police, the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers



Representative Image: An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday, following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat.

According to the sources, Mumbai airport received a message on X (formerly Twitter) regarding a bomb threat in the flight bound to New York. The message was conveyed to security agencies in Delhi and the call was taken to divert the aircraft to Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board. All security agencies at the airport are on alert.

 

"We request your cooperation and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates will be shared in due course," said a senior police officer at Delhi airport.

The Air India Spokesperson released a statement, saying "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew."

Multiple airports have been the target of bomb threats, many of which have later turned out to be hoax.

Earlier on October 5, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat email following which the police registered an FIR. The mail sender also threatened to blow up other airports in the country.

Similarly, Vadodara Airport received a bomb threat via e-mail, which promoted a thorough search on October 5.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up following the received threat and authorities are currently investigating the matter.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

