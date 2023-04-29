close

Akhilesh Yadav, Naveen Jindal visit Badal's village to pay tribute

Badal had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness while breathing

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, industrialist Naveen Jindal and former Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra were among several prominent persons who visited Parkash Singh Badal's native village in Punjab's Muktsar on Saturday and expressed grief at the passing of the SAD patriarch.

Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front, AAP MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Harmit Singh Pathanmajra, Namdhari sect chief Satguru Uday Singh and singers Babu Mann and Pammi Bai also paid tributes to the five-time former Punjab chief minister who died on Tuesday at 95.

Badal had not been keeping well and was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

His last rites were performed at Badal village with full state honours on Thursday.

Thousands of mourners and leaders from across the political spectrum had turned up for Badal's funeral.

Yadav also met Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Paying tribute to the SAD patriarch, Jindal called the former chief minister a "charismatic mass leader".

"Paid my last respects to Shri Parkash Singh Badal and offered my heartfelt condolences to Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal and the Badal family. Shri Parkash Singh Badal was a charismatic mass leader who served the people of Punjab with tireless dedication," Jindal said in a tweet.

"His commitment and contributions towards the progress and wellbeing of Punjab and its people during his five terms as chief minister and as a Union Minister will always be remembered. With a public life spanning 75 years, he touched many lives and left an indelible mark on the history of Punjab," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to the SAD patriarch in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

