Home / India News / Congress hits out at govt over delay in sharing Budget session agenda

Congress hits out at govt over delay in sharing Budget session agenda

At the all-party meeting, Congress leaders questioned lack of legislative agenda, however, Union ministers attending the meeting said the agenda will be circulated later

Congress criticises government for not circulating agenda before Budget session (File Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Congress on Tuesday flayed the government for "failing" to circulate its legislative agenda ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

Congress leader K Suresh told reporters that at the all-party meeting convened here, party leaders questioned lack of legislative agenda outlining the bills the government seeks to bring.

However, Union ministers attending the meeting said the agenda will be circulated later.

They told the meeting that the first part of the session will focus on debate on the Motion of Thanks and discussion on the Union Budget.

While the first part of the session will begin on Wednesday with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, a Sunday.

 

The first part of the session will continue till February 13 during which the Motion of Thanks will be discussed and passed.

A discussion on the Union Budget will also be taken up.

After a recess, the Houses will reconvene on March 9 and the session will conclude on April 2.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the customary meeting convened ahead of the session. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

