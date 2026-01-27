Plea in SC challenges definition of caste discrimination in 2026 UGC rules

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court challenging a recently notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation, alleging that it has adopted a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional protection.

The plea submitted that regulation 3(c) of the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 is "non-inclusionary" and fails to protect students and faculty who do not belong to reserved categories.

The plea, filed by Vineet Jindal, assailed the regulation on the grounds that caste-based discrimination is defined strictly as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

It said by limiting the scope of "caste-based discrimination" only to SC, ST, and OBC categories, the UGC has effectively denied institutional protection and grievance redressal to individuals belonging to the "general" or non-reserved categories who may also face harassment or bias based on their caste identity.

It said the provision in its present "exclusionary form" creates a hierarchy of protection that is unconstitutional.

The plea said the regulation violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under articles 14 (right to equality) and 15(1) (Prohibition of discrimination by the State on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth).

It also alleged that the regulation violates Article 21 (the right to life and personal liberty, which includes the right to live with dignity) of the Constitution.

It urged the top court to restrain the authorities from enforcing regulation 3(c) in its current form and sought a direction to redefine caste-based discrimination in a "caste-neutral and constitutionally-compliant manner." "Caste-based discrimination should be defined so that protection is accorded to all persons discriminated on the basis of caste, irrespective of their specific caste identity," it said.

The plea has sought interim directions to the Union government and the UGC to ensure that the "Equal Opportunity Centres," "Equity Helplines," and "Ombudsperson" mechanisms established under these regulations are made available to all students in a non-discriminatory manner, pending a formal reconsideration of the definition.