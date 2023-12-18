All you need to know about 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding drive by Congress

Mahatma Gandhi got Independence for the country with the help of the people of the country, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday at the launch of the party's crowdfunding campaign " Donate for Desh ". The initiative aims to generate funds for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.



"It is a very happy day that our party leaders have prepared an app. I feel this is the first time that the Congress is seeking the help of common people to build the country," Kharge said after the launch.



"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from the general public. Congress always got help from the general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of the people of the country," Kharge said at the launch event in Delhi.



As part of the campaign, the party will receive money from small donors, the Congress president said, adding that people will come forward voluntarily in one or two days and donate. Kharge stated, "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we will have to agree to their programmes and policies".

"Donate for Desh" campaign

The 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding drive has been launched by the party as it completes 138 years of its existence. The payment link on the Congress website nudges donors to contribute in instalments of Rs 138 Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800. A donor can also choose to contribute a different amount. In a post on X, Congress said that the campaign aims "to champion the rights of marginalized communities, bridge disparities, and stand as a formidable opposition against a government favouring the affluent".



"Join us in the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs. Stand with the Indian National Congress as it strides beyond its 138th year, stronger and more determined than ever. Be a changemaker, contribute," the party said.



Kharge contributed Rs 1,38,000 to launch the campaign in the presence of Congress leaders and General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and Treasurer Ajay Maken.



KC Venugopal said that the drive was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's "Tilak Swaraj Fund", launched in 1920-21. The "Donate for Desh" initiative will primarily be conducted online till the Congress's foundation day on December 28, after which party volunteers campaign door-to-door for donations of at least Rs 138.



In 2018, the party had started a similar fundraising drive in 2018, ahead of the last General elections but it did not attract much traction.

"Donate for Desh" another attempt to siphon off public money: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the campaign, stating that it seeks to deflect attention from the massive cash haul from the premises of Congress Member of Parliament(MP) Dhiraj Sahu. The saffron party also said that those who looted India for 60 years were now out to seek funds.



In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged the crowdfunding drive seeks to siphon off public money and enrich the Gandhis. "Don't be fooled by the Congress's lofty talk of this crowdsourcing being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund. They will tarnish both the Mahatma and Tilak. Going by their previous track record, this will turn out to be nothing but another attempt to siphon off public money and enrich the Gandhis," Malviya said.