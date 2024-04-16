Alleging inaction in theft case, couple does 'aarti' of MP police officer

A couple performed 'aarti' of a police officer to express frustration at their complaint of theft of not being heeded allegedly. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the couple recorded themselves entering a Rewa police station and beginning the 'aarti'.

Anuradha and Kuldeep Soni reached the police station, attempted to garland the inspector, and even put a shawl on him, in an attempt to symbolically embarrass him. The incident, which occurred on April 6, was captured on video and widely shared on social media platforms.

Town inspector JP Patel, the focal point of the video, was seen leaving his chamber after failing to contain the situation.

Background of case

The Sonis, who own jewellery shops in Rewa and Mauganj districts, had accused two of their servants of theft, filing a complaint on January 28 this year, according to a report by NDTV. Despite their complaint, the accused managed to obtain bail from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Sonis, upset by this, accused the police of inaction. Feeling frustrated with the perceived lack of progress in their case, the Sonis resorted to this unconventional protest at the police station.

However, the couple's protest resulted in a police case being lodged against them for obstructing police work and insulting the police. It also drew criticism from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, who termed it as "inappropriate".

Inspector Patel also criticised the couple's actions, stating that it was meant to insult him and obstruct administrative work. He noted that the police were still investigating the theft case.