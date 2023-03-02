Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle for Tejashwi becoming Bihar CM: RJD MLA

RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh once again targetted by terming him the "biggest obstacle" in the path of Tejashwi Yadav taking over as Chief Minister.

He went on to add that Yadav will immediately get elevated to the post if resigns as the chief minister.

"During the 2020 Assembly elections, and BJP had hijacked the mandate of RJD given by the people of the state. It is extremely unfortunate that Tejashwi is not a chief minister of due to the mandate stolen by them.

Tejashwi may not become the chief minister but if Nitish Kumar resigns at any stage, the former will get the post immediately," Singh said.

Earlier, BJP MLAs had claimed that Nitish Kumar has lost people's trust as he had cheated it and is capable of doing the same to Yadav as well.

On Wednesday, leader of opposition in legislative council Samrat Chaudhary had held a discussion with the chief minister. Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar has changed the alliance more than any one in the country.

Samrat Chaudhary's father Sakuni Chaudhary was one of the founding members of RJD.

