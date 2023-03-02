JUST IN
Nitish expresses concern over attacks on Bihar labourers in Tamil Nadu
Business Standard

Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle for Tejashwi becoming Bihar CM: RJD MLA

RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh once again targetted Nitish Kumar by terming him the "biggest obstacle" in the path of Tejashwi Yadav taking over as Bihar Chief Minister

Topics
Nitish Kumar | JDU | Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference after an all-party meeting on the caste-based census in the state, at Samvad Hall in Patna, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh once again targetted Nitish Kumar by terming him the "biggest obstacle" in the path of Tejashwi Yadav taking over as Bihar Chief Minister.

He went on to add that Yadav will immediately get elevated to the post if Nitish Kumar resigns as the chief minister.

"During the 2020 Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar and BJP had hijacked the mandate of RJD given by the people of the state. It is extremely unfortunate that Tejashwi is not a chief minister of Bihar due to the mandate stolen by them.

Tejashwi may not become the chief minister but if Nitish Kumar resigns at any stage, the former will get the post immediately," Singh said.

Earlier, BJP MLAs had claimed that Nitish Kumar has lost people's trust as he had cheated it and is capable of doing the same to Yadav as well.

On Wednesday, leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council Samrat Chaudhary had held a discussion with the chief minister. Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar has changed the alliance more than any one in the country.

Samrat Chaudhary's father Sakuni Chaudhary was one of the founding members of RJD.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 14:36 IST

