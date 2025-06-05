Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amarnath Yatra duration reduced to 38 days in 2025, security beefed up

This year's yatra will run from July 3 to August 9 with 581 CAPF units deployed, as authorities ramp up security after the Pahalgam attack and ahead of Eid-Ul-Adha

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

The annual Amarnath Yatra will be held this year from July 3 to August 9, reducing its duration to 38 days from the 52 days observed in 2024. The decision to shorten the pilgrimage period was made before the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and is unrelated to any immediate security threat.
 

Heightened security amid upcoming events

 
Security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir have been intensified in light of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha, Amarnath Yatra, and other key events.
 
Earlier this week, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat directed forces to deploy anti-sabotage teams along the yatra routes and strengthen risk mitigation strategies.
 
 
A police spokesperson said the DGP convened a joint meeting with officers from the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review preparations.
 
According to ANI, a total of 581 companies from various CAPFs will be deployed to secure the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025. 

SOPs and vigilance stressed

 
During the review, the DGP emphasised the strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and called for proactive security measures to safeguard pilgrims. He also urged field officers to intensify efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region.
 
These instructions follow a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu to assess security arrangements for the pilgrimage.
 
The meeting focused on evaluating threat levels, deployment plans, and improving coordination between security forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration. Shah underscored the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and maintaining high vigilance to ensure peace and stability throughout the pilgrimage period.

Topics : Amarnath yatra Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

